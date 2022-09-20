Temperatures soar near record-breaking territory

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a comfortable start, Tuesday will bring in scorching temperatures as heat index values will climb over 95°.
This morning features slightly cooler conditions as most places have dropped into the lower 60's. Some light sprinkles have bubbled up over the area but will quickly fizzle out leaving us with dry conditions for most of the morning.
Cloud cover will break up and allow more sunshine to come through as temperatures soar. The afternoon highs will push 90° as heat index values will climb over 95°. Heat and humidity will truly take over today.
Temperatures tonight will stay warm, dropping only into the upper 60's as a cold front moves in Wednesday cooling us off.
Forecast highs for the middle of the week will only reach the middle 70's with temperatures to plummet by Thursday with highs in the lower 60's. Fall-like weather comes in full swing just in time for Fall Equinox as we kick off the official fall season.
Along with bringing cooler temperatures, the cold front will also bring a slight chance for showers and storms into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, any chance for rain will drop leaving us with dry conditions for the rest of the week.