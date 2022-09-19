Temperatures soar into Tuesday before cooler weather moves in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week will take us from summer to fall as temperatures take a swing throughout the week.
Monday morning is off to a quiet and warm start. Temperatures have only dropped into the middle 60's. Some may notice some patchy fog this morning but not enough to impact the morning commute.
Any fog will fade as the sun begins to rise. Sunshine will take over for our Monday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80's as conditions will stay quiet.
Later tonight, we may see a stray shower and or storm move through with most of the night staying dry.
There 1 out of 5 severe potential for southern Wisconsin for Rock and Walworth Counties. If storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest threat. Most of this activity may not even reach the Stateline as it is trending to stay near Milwaukee through the morning, stay weather aware into tomorrow.
Tomorrow will also bring very hot temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb near 90°. Dew points will reach the 70's bringing out heat index values to the middle 90's for a steamy Tuesday.
A cold front will move through Wednesday dropping temperatures into the 70's for the middle of the week. By Thursday for the first day of fall, highs will only reach the lower to middle 60's.
Definitely will feel like fall for the official start of the season. The weekend may bring us into the lower 70's brief before we see the 60's return into the extended forecast.