Temperatures soar into the 90's calling for a toasty Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The hottest day of the week is off to a muggy start before temperatures soar into the lower 90's.
Hottest day:
Tuesday morning is off to a clear but muggy start. Temperatures have dropped into the 60's for most with dew points staying within the 60's throughout the day.
The heat will set in later this afternoon with the lower 90's expected. With the humidity sticking around, heat index values will reach into the middle 90's making today the warmest day of the week.
There will be a slight breeze in the afternoon with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.
Most of the day will stay dry as the lower 70's return tonight. Some cloud cover will move in overnight for partly cloudy skies. As a cold front will sweep through, there is a low chance for an isolated shower and or thunderstorm.
Areas near the Stateline have the best chance to see any of the isolated activity with most of the area likely to stay dry.
Still warm:
Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will slightly fall for the middle of our week but not by much. Wednesday's forecast high is expected to climb into the middle 80's as sunshine continues to dominate.
Much of the same weather will be back for Thursday but perhaps a touch warmer. Temperatures will break into the lower 90's as we stay dry and slightly humid.
Friday will feature more cloud cover as a better chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into Friday night and most of the weekend.