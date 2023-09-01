Temperatures soar for the holiday weekend

Sunshine and dry conditions dominate for the next several days as the heat builds in. The 90's settle in for the next several days.
Today is the first day of meteorological Fall and it might not feel like it later today. Afternoon highs reach for the low to middle 80's with sunshine locked in. Dry conditions remain today and all weekend long.
Starting tomorrow, toasty temperatures return as we hit the lower 90's into the afternoon. Humidity will remain lower with heat index values staying close to the air temperature.
As we climb into the middle 90's on Sunday and Monday, heat index values are expected to hit the middle if not upper 90's. This is due to humidity building in.
The 90's will take us through Tuesday as dew points will reach the lower 70's bringing heat index values into the upper 90's. Heat and humidity take us through the first week of September.
Chances for rain and storms return late Tuesday into Wednesday that will help cool us off. The end of next week stays within the lower 80's.