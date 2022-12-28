 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to remain near a crest of 8.8 feet through
Friday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Temperatures soar for the end of the week

  • Updated
Mild weather slowly starts to move in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mild weather is slowly taking over bringing us warmer temperatures along with chances for rain. 

Wednesday morning is off to a quiet start with temperatures in the 20's across the area. We are off to a much warmer start with temperatures over 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. 

This warming trend will only continue. This afternoon, temperatures will climb above freezing reaching for the lower 40's. Winds will remain breezy, gusting up to 30 miles per hour. 

Cloud cover will breakup enough to provide glimpses of sunshine, however clouds will build back in overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30's ahead of a very mild Thursday. 

Forecast highs are set to reach the lower 50's as drizzling conditions are also expected. Cloudy skies will take over as patchy fog may develop. 

A Flood Advisory is still in effect for portions of the Rock River near Loves Park, Machesney Park, Byron and down to Oregon. This advisory is due to ice jams that have led to minor flooding, avoid any flooding/flooded areas.

Light showers are possible overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40's for the end of the week as showers exit early. Mostly cloudy skies will take us through most of the weekend.

New Year's Eve features a low chance for showers into the afternoon with the lower 40's sticking around into Sunday as well. 

Next best chance for soaking showers returns Monday into Tuesday as temperatures will drop back into the 30's after the rain exits.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

