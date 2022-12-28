Temperatures soar for the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mild weather is slowly taking over bringing us warmer temperatures along with chances for rain.
Wednesday morning is off to a quiet start with temperatures in the 20's across the area. We are off to a much warmer start with temperatures over 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning.
This warming trend will only continue. This afternoon, temperatures will climb above freezing reaching for the lower 40's. Winds will remain breezy, gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
Cloud cover will breakup enough to provide glimpses of sunshine, however clouds will build back in overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30's ahead of a very mild Thursday.
Forecast highs are set to reach the lower 50's as drizzling conditions are also expected. Cloudy skies will take over as patchy fog may develop.
A Flood Advisory is still in effect for portions of the Rock River near Loves Park, Machesney Park, Byron and down to Oregon. This advisory is due to ice jams that have led to minor flooding, avoid any flooding/flooded areas.
Light showers are possible overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40's for the end of the week as showers exit early. Mostly cloudy skies will take us through most of the weekend.
New Year's Eve features a low chance for showers into the afternoon with the lower 40's sticking around into Sunday as well.
Next best chance for soaking showers returns Monday into Tuesday as temperatures will drop back into the 30's after the rain exits.