Temperatures soar before a rainy and cool end to the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We see another big leap in temperatures on Wednesday, then an equally large drop in conditions later this week. The cool down comes with a side of rainy weather.
Temperatures jump nearly 15 degrees for Wednesday afternoon, resulting in highs very close to 70 degrees. A mostly sunny sky and breezy south winds round out the very warm day.
After a borderline summer-like day, temperatures can a bit of a tumble. We fall back to near 60 degrees. The weather slowly turns cloudy and may turn rainy by Thursday evening.
The rainy weather sticks around for most of Friday, leaving us a little soaked. The showers are thankfully stay on the light end in total. The cloudy and rainy weather also comes with cooler air, leaving temperatures in the middle 40s.
The 40s are actually close to average for this time of year. This show just how mild to warm this week has been!
The weather dries up and clears out in time for the weekend. Under the sunny sky, look for temperatures to rebound into the 50s Saturday and the 60s by Sunday. We may drop back to the 40s with more rain next week.