Temperatures soar before a brief cool down

As temperatures soar back into the middle 80's, sunshine is expected to dominate for the next several days despite a brief cool down.
Sunshine dominates for our Tuesday as afternoon highs soar into the middle 80's. The UV Index will climb to an 8, don't forget to grab the sunscreen if you're heading outside. Pollen levels will also be at a medium-high level today with moderate air quality into the afternoon.
Mostly clear skies are expected into tonight as we fall into the upper 50's for a comfortable night. Sunshine and dry conditions will dominate for the next several days even though a cold front will sweep through tomorrow.
That cold front will drop our temperatures into the lower 70's tomorrow and upper 60's for Thursday. This cooler air doesn't stick around long as we bounce back just in time for the holiday weekend.
Taking a review at Memorial Day weekend, sunshine looks to still take hold as we stay dry all weekend long. We won't have to worry about muggy air either as conditions remain comfortable. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80's by the end of the weekend.