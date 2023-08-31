Temperatures slowly climb each day leading up to a hot holiday weekend

Sunshine remains in control as temperatures begin to slowly warm leading up to a very hot and sunny holiday weekend.
Thursday kicks off with brisk temperatures with most areas dropping into the 40's. You might need to grab a light jacket as you head out the door. Luckly, you won't need it long as we wrap up later today!
Sunny skies will continue to dominate with dry conditions also remaining. Afternoon highs will climb a few degrees higher into the upper 70's. By Friday, the middle 80's putting us a few degrees above average.
The heat holds off until Saturday with the lower 90's kicking off a very warm holiday weekend. The middle 90's are expected for both Sunday and Monday with conditions still remaining dry and sunny.
Thankfully, this heat doesn't bring too much humidity with it as heat index values will climb to the mid to upper 90's. It will still be a hot weekend, just not as oppressive as our last heat wave.
By Tuesday night, showers and storms are possible. They may follow us into Wednesday as this activity is expected to drop our temperatures into the middle and then the lower 80's.