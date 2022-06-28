Temperatures rise toward 90 degrees within a few days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Now that the widespread 80s are back, the heat keeps building this week. The heat won't be as intense as last week, but we do get a couple hot days.
Before the heat arrives, a few storms may enter the picture. A weak cold front pushes storms towards us this evening. Storms are likely through southern Wisconsin after 9 pm but weaken as they cross the state line. Northern Illinois north of I-88 gets a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder or two. South of I-88, the showers dry up. Most spots may end up staying dry.
The weak cold front barely gets into our area before rebounding back to the north. As a result, we have another very warm day ahead for Wednesday. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s by the afternoon. We'll see another day full of sunshine and low humidity.
Thursday is the day we feel the heat this week. Temperatures are back into the low 90s, with slightly higher humidity. That may be just enough to make the day feel a little muggy. We'll see yet another day with sunny and dry conditions.
Much-needed rainfall may return Friday. A cold front pushes in some scattered showers and storms, mainly early in the day. We might see dry conditions in time for Friday evening. Temperatures get pushed back down into the middle 80s.
The holiday weekend starts dry and sunny with highs in the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Independence Day and beyond have low chances for storms, for now.