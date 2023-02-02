 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Temperatures return to subzero before warming back up.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are ahead for the day today before another Arctic blast returns.

Sunny skies and crisp temperatures return for the day today, waking up temperatures are in the low to mid-teens, gradually warming to the mid 20's for the day today.  Breezy winds keep the wind chill in the teens.

An Arctic cold front sweeps in later this afternoon to this evening causing temperatures to drop back into the single digits and by Friday morning well below zero. Wind chills will be between -20° to -25°.

For that reason, The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for some of the Stateline starting at 11 p.m. tonight into Friday morning.

Use caution outside and wear the appropriate winter weather clothes as frostbite could occur in as little as thirty minutes if skin is unprotected. 

After a frigid start to the day, sunshine sticks around for the and temperatures gradually warm back to the single digits for the day.

The frigid air mass leaves just as quickly as it arrives. Temperatures rebound back into the low to mid 30s by the weekend with mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the weekend.

We remain quiet for the weekend as our next chance to see soggy conditions looks to be Tuesday. Temperatures warm into the  upper 30s to low 40s for much of next week.

