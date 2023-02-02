Temperatures return to subzero before warming back up.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are ahead for the day today before another Arctic blast returns.
Sunny skies and crisp temperatures return for the day today, waking up temperatures are in the low to mid-teens, gradually warming to the mid 20's for the day today. Breezy winds keep the wind chill in the teens.
An Arctic cold front sweeps in later this afternoon to this evening causing temperatures to drop back into the single digits and by Friday morning well below zero. Wind chills will be between -20° to -25°.
For that reason, The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for some of the Stateline starting at 11 p.m. tonight into Friday morning.
Use caution outside and wear the appropriate winter weather clothes as frostbite could occur in as little as thirty minutes if skin is unprotected.
After a frigid start to the day, sunshine sticks around for the and temperatures gradually warm back to the single digits for the day.
The frigid air mass leaves just as quickly as it arrives. Temperatures rebound back into the low to mid 30s by the weekend with mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the weekend.
We remain quiet for the weekend as our next chance to see soggy conditions looks to be Tuesday. Temperatures warm into the upper 30s to low 40s for much of next week.