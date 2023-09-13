Temperatures rebound until the weekend

After a cool Wednesday, temperatures heat back up through Friday. Keep an eye on the weekend, though. We may cool off with a chance for rain coming through.
Brisk weather sticks around overnight. Temperatures fall to the middle 40s, while patchy fog develops again. It may be hard to see in spots early Thursday until the fog clears after 8 am.
The rest of Thursday is sunny and warmer. Temperatures rebound to the middle 70s with a slight breeze. We see similar weather on Friday, yet temperatures are back to average. Look for highs to hit the upper 70s.
Over the weekend, temperatures cool a little. Highs fall back to the low 70s both days.
Saturday brings back a chance for rain. We could see some showers early in the morning, then most of the day stays dry until the evening.
A better chance for rain develops and could bring a slight chance for storms and downpours. Look for the weather to dry out again by Saturday night.
Sunday through the middle of next week turns back to sunny weather. Temperatures slowly warm back up to the upper 70s by midweek.