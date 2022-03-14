Temperatures rarely fall below 50° this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A long stretch of spring warmth sets up this week, with many days in the 50s to 60s. There may be a hiccup or two that interrupt the spring weather, however.
Warm start:
Monday jumped back into the 60s, making Saturday's near-record cold weather a distant memory. We may see the 60s a few more times this week.
Tuesday, however, cools back off into the 50s. There is a weak cold front that drags temperatures down, and mostly cloudy weather keeps some of the warm sunshine away. The middle 50s are still above average, so we won't feel chilly just yet.
A warm front brings the warmth back and then some on Wednesday. Temperatures rocket into the upper 60s and could bring us close to the 70s. Look for another partly cloudy and quiet day.
Rainy and cooler:
We have a chance for rain showers between Thursday and Friday, as the weather cools off briefly.
Thursday has a chance for showers later in the day, while temperatures just manage to hit 60 degrees.
With more clouds, cooler air, and another chance for rain on Friday, the weather struggles to warm at the end of the week. Friday may not make it to the 50s, but this should be the only time we see the upper 40s this week.
Any wet weather should dry out by the time we hit the weekend.
Trending back up:
The weather dries up and clears out in time for the end of the week. We should see lots of sunshine over the weekend.
The added sun should help us warm back up again. Temperatures rise to the low 50s on Saturday, then hit the 60 degree point again Sunday.
The 60s may hang around on Monday, while additional rain chances loom early next week.