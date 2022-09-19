Temperatures plummet after hot Tuesday weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get two seasons this week, going from near-record temperatures on Tuesday to deep into fall territory within 2 days.
First up-- hotter summer weather with a side of strong storms.
A stray shower or storm or two may slide into the Stateline between midnight and 3 am. These likely won't be severe but could bring a quick shower. After sunrise, a complex of strong to severe storms takes aim at the region.
Right now, these are likely to track into southeast Wisconsin and away from us. A marginal risk for severe storms is still possible from Beloit to McHenry. Wind and hail are the main threats.
After the low chance for rain, it's all about the heat. Temperatures quickly soar into the upper 80s, with the heat index near 100 degrees thanks to the very humid air. For reference, Tuesday's record is 92°, set in 1920.
A cold front pushes through Wednesday and may bring a slight chance for scattered showers and storms. This powerful fall cold front drops our temperatures in a big way for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday fall to the low 70s.
We drop to the low 60s Thursday, just in time for the official start of the fall season. At night, the low 40s are ahead. A few spots may dip into the 30s, but frost isn't likely.
We stay in the 60s to 70s in the long-range forecast.