Temperatures plummet after a warm Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday's warmth doesn't last long, as temperatures may drop over 20 degrees for Friday. Thankfully, the chilly weather also won't last all that long either.
Frigid Friday:
Thursday briefly warmed above freezing, which is nearly 30 degrees warmer than Wednesday. A cold front hits overnight, dropping temperatures right back down again. We fall to the single digits, with wind chills near -10 degrees. Some flurries are possible as the front comes through.
Behind the overnight cold front, temperatures struggle to warm yet again. Temperatures only warm into the middle teens, and wind chills stay in the single digits. We have another sunny day to look forward to, at least.
Friday's frigid weather slowly exits, as the weather slowly warms throughout the weekend and next week.
Warming to end January:
The weather remains partly cloudy and dry from Saturday through Monday. While still chilly, the weather warms up away from Friday's chilly levels.
Temperatures reach the low 20s Saturday, then rise to the upper 20s by Sunday afternoon. The last day of January hits the middle 30s, wrapping up the month on a warm note.
The warmth sets us up for almost spring-like weather to start out February.
Active start to February:
February 1st may hot 40 degrees, which is nearly 10 degrees above average. As an active pattern starts up, the warmth could lead to rain showers by Tuesday evening.
After that, the weather cools back down to the 20s by late in the week. The colder weather turns the showers back to snow during the middle of the week.
Snow accumulations are a definitely possibility, but it's way too early to provide concrete amounts. Since we are a week out, all you need to know is that there's a chance for snow. Only get your forecast from trusted sources; any amounts you see at this point are purely speculation. Stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority for updates as we get closer to next week.