Temperatures flip back to mild levels this week

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Temperatures flip back to mild levels this week

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of last week featured a sudden 30° drop; this week provides a quick 25° warm-up, placing us potentially in the 50s.

start of the week w stops.png

It won't all be at once. Temperatures remain brisk for the first portion of the week, then the quick rise kicks in.

Tuesday gets back into the 20's, at least. Breezy south winds push the temperatures up about 5 degrees, with a partly cloudy sky. 

jet stream and temperatures.png

Wednesday begins the warm stretch. Highs leap to the upper 30s and low 40s, with mostly cloudy and breezy weather. We take another jump into the low 50s by Thursday, though that may come with a side of drizzly weather.

tonight 1.png

The weather stays in the 40s Friday and this weekend. This stretch may turn active and soggy at times. Rain showers look likely for Friday, then spotty showers may fall over the weekend. More rain is possible early next week.

Temperatures do get close to freezing at times, especially at night. A little snow and/or freezing rain may try to mix in during this rainy stretch.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you