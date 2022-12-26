Temperatures flip back to mild levels this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of last week featured a sudden 30° drop; this week provides a quick 25° warm-up, placing us potentially in the 50s.
It won't all be at once. Temperatures remain brisk for the first portion of the week, then the quick rise kicks in.
Tuesday gets back into the 20's, at least. Breezy south winds push the temperatures up about 5 degrees, with a partly cloudy sky.
Wednesday begins the warm stretch. Highs leap to the upper 30s and low 40s, with mostly cloudy and breezy weather. We take another jump into the low 50s by Thursday, though that may come with a side of drizzly weather.
The weather stays in the 40s Friday and this weekend. This stretch may turn active and soggy at times. Rain showers look likely for Friday, then spotty showers may fall over the weekend. More rain is possible early next week.
Temperatures do get close to freezing at times, especially at night. A little snow and/or freezing rain may try to mix in during this rainy stretch.