Temperatures drop for the last Friday of the year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thanks to the passage of a cold front, Friday's temperatures will drop before slightly warmer weather returns into the weekend.
The last Friday of the year is off to a quiet but mild start. As a cold front passed through, temperatures are dropping this morning falling out of the 40's and into the 30's where they will stay for the day.
Cloudy skies dominate early as some of the cloud may break up for mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Conditions stay dry for Friday and even most of Saturday.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20'swiht slightly warmer temperatures returning for New Year's weekend.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the lower 40's expected into the afternoon. With most of the day staying dry, there is a low chance for a few showers to develop overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday.
As temperatures will drop into the lower 30's, some of the showers may transition into a rain/snow mix. These showers will move out quickly, but they may leave behind slick spots on the roads.
New Year's Day stays dry and will be slightly warmer with afternoon highs expected to climb into the middle to upper 40's.
Soaking showers hold off until the Monday evening as they move in overnight into early Tuesday morning. There may be some thunderstorms imbedded with the rain.