Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 8.5
feet for the next few days.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Temperatures drop for the last Friday of the year

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thanks to the passage of a cold front, Friday's temperatures will drop before slightly warmer weather returns into the weekend.

start of the week w stops.png

The last Friday of the year is off to a quiet but mild start. As a cold front passed through, temperatures are dropping this morning falling out of the 40's and into the 30's where they will stay for the day.

Cloudy skies dominate early as some of the cloud may break up for mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Conditions stay dry for Friday and even most of Saturday.

weekend preview.png

Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20'swiht slightly warmer temperatures returning for New Year's weekend.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the lower 40's expected into the afternoon. With most of the day staying dry, there is a low chance for a few showers to develop overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. 

Euro short range.png

As temperatures will drop into the lower 30's, some of the showers may transition into a rain/snow mix. These showers will move out quickly, but they may leave behind slick spots on the roads.

New Year's Day stays dry and will be slightly warmer with afternoon highs expected to climb into the middle to upper 40's. 

Soaking showers hold off until the Monday evening as they move in overnight into early Tuesday morning. There may be some thunderstorms imbedded with the rain. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

