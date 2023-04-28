Temperatures drop 20° as part of a rainy weekend

For a 2nd weekend in a row, we have to deal with brisk conditions in the 40s. A longer warm stretch may make up for that after the chilly weekend.
A slow-moving weather pattern shepherds in cooler air and frequent rain showers. We'll see the first round of rain Saturday morning. The showers should wrap up by noon and stay mainly light. The rest of the day stays mainly dry; there's a slight chance for isolated showers in the evening. Temperatures dip into the middle 50s.
On Sunday, the rain results are flipped. We'll see a dry start to the day, then showers start up again in the afternoon and evening. The rain looks mainly light again. Sunday's weather feels brisk and breezy thanks to northwest winds gusting to 30 mph and temperatures falling even more. We end the month in the upper 40s.
May doesn't start out warm, either. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s, with a chance for spotty showers. After that, we quickly get back to May weather. Dry and sunny weather resumes, as temperatures rebound to the upper 60s by the end of the week.