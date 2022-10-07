Temperatures crumble tonight with freeze alerts to go into effect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday night brings widespread frost to the area, if not the first freeze of the season, before temperatures rebound next week.
Friday morning is off to a chilly start with some spots falling into the upper 30's. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side even through the afternoon as we'll stay with the lower 50's.
Overnight temperatures will crumble, falling into the lower 30's with some dropping below freezing into the upper 20's. Those in the Freeze Warning further to the north and west will likely fall below freezing into the upper 20's. The rest of the area is under a Freeze Watch with temperatures to drop at freezing or a few degrees below.
After a very chilly night, temperatures into Saturday afternoon will climb into the upper 50's but still expected to drop into the upper 30's overnight into early Sunday morning.
With a few chilly nights head, the weather will slowly start to warm up as we head into next week. Sunday will bring us back into the upper 60's with the 70's returning by Tuesday.
Some good news, sunshine will dominate for the next several days despite such chilly conditions. The next best rain chance will come by next Wednesday as another cold front is expected to move through.