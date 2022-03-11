Temperatures crumble tonight before a weekend warm up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our Friday is off to a dry but chilly start as temperatures will take a dive into tonight before a weekend warm up.
Big drop:
Temperatures this morning are similar to what we saw yesterday with most areas in the upper teens if not the lower 20's. We'll climb into the lower 30's by the afternoon before a cold front sweeps through northern Illinois.
Conditions today will stay mostly dry as we'll see a mix of sunshine and some cloud cover throughout the day. There is a slight chance to see some flurries into the early afternoon, with a majority of the area staying dry.
Breezy winds will arrive by the afternoon with wind gusts near 30 miles per hour. These breezy conditions will stick around through tonight as temperatures drop.
A cold front will reach the Stateline bringing down our temperatures into the single digits tonight. Wind chills will also fall near 15 degrees below zero overnight. These subzero wind chills stick around through the first half of the day on Saturday with some improvement into the afternoon.
Forecast highs will only reach the middle 20's for Saturday with breezy conditions to remain. Sunshine will dominate all weekend as we stay dry.
We won't stay cold for long with a weekend warm-up expected into Sunday.
Warming up:
After a brief dip in temperatures Friday night, the end of our weekend will be much warmer.
With temperature highs only in the 20's on Saturday, the end of the weekend will see over a 25 degree jump back into the 50's.
Mostly sunny conditions are expected with dry weather all weekend long. These warmer temperatures will take us into the next work week with the lower 60's into the middle of next week.