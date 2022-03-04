Temperatures climb into Saturday before winter weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures for our weekend will climb into the 60's before a cold front will drop us back to winter-like conditions.
Warming up:
The end of our week saw temperatures reach the middle 40's as we've slowly been warming after a chilly Thursday. Later tonight, we'll drop into the middle 30's as mostly cloudy skies will remain. The overnight hours hold a slight chance for a drizzle with most of the area staying dry until Saturday afternoon.
As a warm front moves closer to home, temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 60's during the day as the morning stays dry. Showers will begin into the latter half of the afternoon with storms developing as well.
This activity is likely to be scattered and we see some dry time mixed in. A line of thunderstorms will move through the area bringing a potential for strong storms. The biggest threat will be gusty winds and a chance for hail as well.
All of the activity will be out of the area shortly after midnight into the early hours of Sunday.
Turning back to winter:
With a mild and stormy Saturday, the end of our weekend will be dry to start with yet another system reaching the area late Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler for Sunday as forecast highs will reach the upper 40's. Breezy conditions will stick around as winds may gust up to 40 miles per hour. Winds will begin to weaking as we head into the afternoon.
A majority of the say will stay dry as rain and snow showers reach the area late Sunday into early Monday. With temperatures dropping into the lower 30's and being so close to freezing, a rain and snow mix is likely through the night.
Accumulations will be minor, may see some slushy snow on roadways for the morning commute on Monday.