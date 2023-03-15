Temperatures climb before rain showers arrive

Cloud cover takes over as temperatures climb all ahead of soggy weather that will move in for our Thursday.
Wednesday brings another chilly morning as some have dropped into the lower 20's. Sunshine will be seen early all before cloud cover starts to move.
The afternoon will bring in cloudy skies as the weather remains dry. Breezy conditions will also settle in with winds gusting near 25 MPH through the day and even overnight.
Temperatures will only fall into the upper 30's tonight with mostly cloudy skies overhead. There is a low chance for a brief shower but most of the rain will hold off until the late morning tomorrow.
A low-pressure system will bring us soggy weather for Thursday with soaking showers expected for the afternoon and evening. Some may see areas of brief heavy rain.
Most of the area will pick up 0.5" to 0.75" of rain by Friday morning. This system will also have a cold front sweep through dropping our temperatures. This brings the chance for snow to mix in with the rain early Friday. Some many even see just snow showers bringing a chance for a dusting as well.
This entire system will exit by the afternoon as the rest of our Friday stays dry. Although we stay dry, bitter cold temperatures will take over.
Temperatures will fall back into the teens overnight Friday and struggle to climb out of the upper 20's during the day on Saturday.
Wind chill values will also drop into the lower single digits late Friday into Saturday morning as Saturday will be the coldest day of these next few days.
Cloudy skies will take us through our chilly Saturday as we see some improvements by Sunday. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 40's as sunshine also returns.
Sunny skies will remain for the first day of spring on Monday as Tuesday will set off a stretch of the 50's!