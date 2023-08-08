Temperatures climb back into the 80's with a few pop-up storms

Temperatures return to the 80's today as a few isolated showers and storms may develop with better chances for rain moving in later this week.
Cloud cover begins to move in after a sunny start. This ahead of a chance for isolated showers and storms to bubble up. Although this chance is low, the best window is from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Some spots may stay dry entirely.
Keep an eye on the forecast as you may get caught under a shower or storm if you're heading out to the Boone County Fair! Cloud over and sunshine will be mixed together as we warm up.
A few clouds will be left behind and stick with us into tomorrow morning as conditions remain dry. Another chance for showers and storms returns mainly into the afternoon on Wednesday. There is potential for this activity to miss the area just to the south.
Conditions will dry out overnight leading up to a dry Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected the middle 80's. More chances for showers and storms move in later in the day on Friday, but the activity does move out in time for the weekend.