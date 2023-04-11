Temperatures climb as gusty winds return

Conditions remain sunny and warm as an elevated fire danger is expected into Wednesday with temperatures getting close to record breaking territory.
Tuesday morning kicks off with quiet conditions as temperatures have dropped into the middle 40's for some. You might need a light jacket as you head out the door.
Sunshine will take over today as some clouds may mix in with conditions remaining dry. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70's for June-like weather!
The middle of the week brings even warmer weather as we may get close to record breaking territory. Wednesday's record sits at 84° that was set back in 1941, tomorrow's forecast is set at 81°. Thursday's record high was set back in 2006 at 83°, Thursday's forecast high is expected to reach 80°.
Stay tuned to see if we tie or break any of these records. Along with warmer temperatures, gusty winds also arrive by Wednesday.
Southwest winds at 15 to 20 MPH are expected, gusting near 35 MPH. Relative humidity may drop as low as 20% leading to an elevated fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Lee, Ogle, Boone, DeKalb, and Winnebago counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will support the rapid spread of fire, avoid any unnecessary burns.
Sunshine and warm temperatures will remain through Thursday as wind gusts will settle to 25 MPH. Cloud cover will start return into Friday as forecast highs will remain within the middle 70's.
The weekend brings back our next chance for active weather as showers and thunderstorms may move in for Saturday. As this activity moves through, temperatures will fall into the middle 50's for Sunday with a few showers still lingering.