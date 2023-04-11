 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday evening.

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties.

* Timing...Wednesday afternoon.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Temperatures climb as gusty winds return

Conditions remain sunny and warm as an elevated fire danger is expected into Wednesday with temperatures getting close to record breaking territory.

tonight 4.png

Tuesday morning kicks off with quiet conditions as temperatures have dropped into the middle 40's for some. You might need a light jacket as you head out the door. 

Sunshine will take over today as some clouds may mix in with conditions remaining dry. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70's for June-like weather!

daily record.png

The middle of the week brings even warmer weather as we may get close to record breaking territory. Wednesday's record sits at 84° that was set back in 1941, tomorrow's forecast is set at 81°. Thursday's record high was set back in 2006 at 83°, Thursday's forecast high is expected to reach 80°. 

Stay tuned to see if we tie or break any of these records. Along with warmer temperatures, gusty winds also arrive by Wednesday. 

3 panel plus text.png

Southwest winds at 15 to 20 MPH are expected, gusting near 35 MPH. Relative humidity may drop as low as 20% leading to an elevated fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Lee, Ogle, Boone, DeKalb, and Winnebago counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will support the rapid spread of fire, avoid any unnecessary burns. 

Sunshine and warm temperatures will remain through Thursday as wind gusts will settle to 25 MPH. Cloud cover will start return into Friday as forecast highs will remain within the middle 70's. 

The weekend brings back our next chance for active weather as showers and thunderstorms may move in for Saturday. As this activity moves through, temperatures will fall into the middle 50's for Sunday with a few showers still lingering. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

