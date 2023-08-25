Temperatures begin to cool off with low chances for rain

More cloud cover and lower temperatures are expected for Friday with more relief from the heat taking over the weekend.
Partly sunny skies take over today with temperatures climbing into the middle 80's. Heat index values will still climb into the upper 80's with those closer to I-88 feeling slightly warmer.
There is also a low chance for showers. Most of this activity is possible into parts of the morning and then again into the afternoon with a few light scattered showers to move through. Some may even see a thunderstorm or two.
There is a low severe potential for strong storms in parts of Lee and Whiteside counties. If any storms become severe, strong winds and hail will be the biggest threat. Most of the area will just see a few light showers.
Conditions will dry out overnight as cloud cover also begins to exit.
Sunshine takes over this weekend as we continue to feel the relief! Afternoon highs for both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 70's with sunny skies dominating.
Dew points will also drop into the 50's into Sunday with less humid and pleasant weather expected.
Dry conditions will dominate for the remainder of the forecast with little to no chances for rain.