Temperature roller coaster takes us into next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get another taste of Arctic air then a preview of March, all within the next 7 days.
Leading up to the big swings ahead, Thursday provides typical weather for early February. Temperatures hit the middle 20s again, with a mostly sunny sky. Breezy winds keep the wind chill in the teens.
The first part of the roller coaster hits Friday. An Arctic cold front sweeps in late Thursday, sending temperatures below zero by Friday morning. We likely see wind chills near -25 degrees, which can lead to frostbite in under 30 minutes if you are not careful.
Friday afternoon stays mainly sunny, yet temperatures barely warm. We hit the single digits for highs.
As soon as the Arctic air arrives, it's gone by the weekend. Temperatures soar into the middle to low 30s. We'll have quiet and partly to mostly cloudy weather those days.
We ultimately settle down into the upper 30s to low 40s for much of next week. This could set us up for rain showers on Tuesday. Thankfully conditions remain warm enough that freezing rain isn't a problem, for now.