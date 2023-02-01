 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Temperature roller coaster takes us into next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get another taste of Arctic air then a preview of March, all within the next 7 days.

Leading up to the big swings ahead, Thursday provides typical weather for early February. Temperatures hit the middle 20s again, with a mostly sunny sky. Breezy winds keep the wind chill in the teens.

The first part of the roller coaster hits Friday. An Arctic cold front sweeps in late Thursday, sending temperatures below zero by Friday morning. We likely see wind chills near -25 degrees, which can lead to frostbite in under 30 minutes if you are not careful.

Friday afternoon stays mainly sunny, yet temperatures barely warm. We hit the single digits for highs.

As soon as the Arctic air arrives, it's gone by the weekend. Temperatures soar into the middle to low 30s. We'll have quiet and partly to mostly cloudy weather those days.

We ultimately settle down into the upper 30s to low 40s for much of next week. This could set us up for rain showers on Tuesday. Thankfully conditions remain warm enough that freezing rain isn't a problem, for now.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

