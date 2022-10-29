 Skip to main content
Teenager hurt in shooting at Rockford business Saturday

By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 17-year-old is expected to be okay after a shooting at a Rockford hair salon.

Rockford Police tweeted at around 7 p.m. that officers are investigating a shooting at Zuly Salon in the 4300 block of Sandy Hollow Rd.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately released by authorities.

This shooting comes just hours after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Auburn St.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will continue following this story and will update this article with additional developments as we receive them.

