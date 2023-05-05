Team USA adds Rocco Grimaldi to IIHF World's Roster

ROCKFORD — While the IceHogs are still recovering from getting swept by the Texas Stars on Wednesday, one IceHog gets the chance to keep playing after being named to Team USA.
The 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship is set for May 12-28, in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.
IceHogs Defenseman Rocco Grimaldi was added to Team USA for the upcoming tournament.
Orangeville native Tessa Janecke just helped the U-S get Gold for the women's team.
Grimaldi has won three gold medals back in 2010, 2011 and 2013.
The IceHog acquired at the trade deadline looks forward to wearing the Red, White and Blue one more time.
"I'm honored to you know, to be going over there and it's funny when you when you play it for like the program and you you play for Team USA growing up you I feel like sometimes you take it for granted where you get used to you know, wearing that, you know, on your, on your chests and it's it's been 10 years since I've worn that on my chest," Grimaldi said.
"So at take it for granted a little bit when you're younger and your teenage years because you do it so often. Then 10 years go by and you're like wow, it's been a long time."
The U.S. Men's National Team will compete in Group A alongside Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary and Sweden.
All Group A games are scheduled for Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, while Group B will take place at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.
Most recently, the U.S. competed at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship, where it finished the preliminary round fourth in Group B to setup a matchup with top-seeded Switzerland in the quarterfinals.
The U.S. earned a 3-0 win to advance to the semifinals for the second straight year.
Ultimately, Team USA fell to Finland, 4-3, in the semifinals and then dropped the bronze medal game to Czechia to finish the world championship fourth of 16 teams.
In total, the U.S. has earned 13 podium finishes, including one gold medal (1933), four silver medals (1950, 1939, 1934, 1931) and eight bronze medals (2021, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2004, 1996, 1952, 1949).