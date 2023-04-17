Tax deadline looming Tuesday

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Michael Kerestes, a tax preparer in Loves Park, says his phone has been ringing a lot the past few days. That's because the deadline to file taxes is Tuesday, April 18. It's a few days later than the usual April 15 deadline.
That's because April 15 fell on a Saturday, and Monday Emancipation Day is observed in Washington, D.C., pushing the tax deadline back three days.
"I think with the 15th falling on a Saturday and the date to file extension moved to Tuesday, I think it helped all of us, both for the individuals that need to file the extension and for the preparers, it gave us a little bit more time," Kerestes said.
He wants people to remember that even though they can file for an extension to send in their return, payments are still due.
"The important part to know is that all payments are still due tomorrow, the 18th," Kerestes said. "The extension doesn't apply to the payments. It applies to the filing deadline. If a person does owe money, they would want to at least make the payment by tomorrow along with filing the extension."
Post offices are typically busy on tax deadline day, as people rush to get them sent out and postmarked by the necessary date.