Taste of spring continues into the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get ready for a taste of spring this week as it will be warmer, sunny and dry as we head into the first week of March.
The day ahead:
Sunday is very similar to Saturday however the blustery southwest wind will calm down allowing for temperatures to be slightly warmer than Saturday.
Sunny conditions continue into Sunday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday night temperatures fall back into the low 20s with clear skies.
Warming up for the work week:
The Stateline sees warmer weather and increasing clouds each day next week. Monday starts mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 40s. Overnight some clouds make their way back into the forecast and temperatures sink back into the upper 20s.
Tuesday also looks to start off mostly sunny however clouds will begin to increase as the day goes on. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s. Clouds return overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s
Mid-Week:
Clouds linger into Wednesday however they could be intermittent throughout the day. Daytime highs reach to the upper 40s while overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.
Thursday remains cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s throughout the day and dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.
The next chance to see precipitation looks to be on Friday into Saturday mainly in the form of rain however it still is a bit too far out to tell right now.