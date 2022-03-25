 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected.
Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early
evening.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and
Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile
vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess
of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain
and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced
visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous
snow showers and squalls this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Taste of Lena returning after two year break

  • Updated
  • 0
Taste of Lena.jpg

LENA (WREX) — A popular local festival is making a comeback this summer.

Taste of Lena will take place on Sat., June 11, returning after a two-year wait because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event in downtown Lena features live music and a car show along with the opportunity to shop at the many downtown businesses and get a bite to eat from vendors and at downtown restaurants.

The Lena Lions Club is hosting this year's edition of Taste of Lena. Lions Club President Ron Fluegel says it is a great opportunity to get people to visit Lena after the pandemic.

"We're very excited about having this activity out in the open with no restrictions," Fluegel says. "Just to get people out."

Taste of Lena will be headlined by Nashville Recording Artist Corey Cox.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you