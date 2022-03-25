Taste of Lena returning after two year break

LENA (WREX) — A popular local festival is making a comeback this summer.
Taste of Lena will take place on Sat., June 11, returning after a two-year wait because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event in downtown Lena features live music and a car show along with the opportunity to shop at the many downtown businesses and get a bite to eat from vendors and at downtown restaurants.
The Lena Lions Club is hosting this year's edition of Taste of Lena. Lions Club President Ron Fluegel says it is a great opportunity to get people to visit Lena after the pandemic.
"We're very excited about having this activity out in the open with no restrictions," Fluegel says. "Just to get people out."
Taste of Lena will be headlined by Nashville Recording Artist Corey Cox.