Synchronized Skating Sectionals invade Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ice skaters from around the country are in Rockford this weekend to compete in the Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships. More than 2,400 skaters will compete at the BMO Center, with an estimated economic impact of almost three million dollars for the Rockford area.
Synchronized skating differs from the ice skating people might watch during the Olympics. There can be up to 20 skaters on the ice for a routine, making for an impressive showing of skill, timing and coordination.
"Team skating is entirely different from what you've seen of singles, pairs and ice dance," said Edward Mann, the Skating Council of Illinois president. "It's spectacular, especially when you get to some of the higher level teams."
The Rockford Park District has a team called the Arctic Edge, with a couple of different levels competing this weekend. Since they're the hosts, they're going all in with Rockford themes for their performances.
"We have a really little kid team that is not competing, but they skated this year to Jodi Benson's 'The Little Mermaid,'" said Erin Ludington, head coach of the Arctic Edge. "Then our Open Juvenile team is skating to our Cheap Trick. Then our Open Adult team is skating to the Rockford Peaches."
Competition started Thursday and runs through Sunday at the BMO Center.