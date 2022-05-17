Sycamore Middle School wins Vocabulary Bowl for second year

SYCAMORE -- Nearly 1 million students across North America competed to master words in the 8th annual Vocabulary Bowl, an academic competition sponsored by Vocabulary.com.
The competition is unique, according to the sponsor's website: "Instead of winnowing the field to a small group of finalists, collaboration is the key to climbing the leaderboards."
Cision reports that more than 33,300 schools participated and more than 32,200,000 words were mastered by students.
To compete, students went online and answered as many vocabulary questions as possible.
DeKalb County's very own Sycamore Middle School emerged from the pack to win the Vocabulary Bowl Illinois title for the second year in a row with mastery of 78,500 words.