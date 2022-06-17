Sycamore man sentenced to more than one year in federal prison in kickback scheme

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — A Sycamore businessman is going to federal prison after a $3 million kickback scheme involving a former Mercyhealth executive.
Ryan Weckerly, 48 of Sycamore, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for wire fraud and aiding in the preparation of a false tax return.
The charges stem from a government investigation between 2015 and 2020 into a kickback scheme between Weckerly and Barbara Bortner, the former Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Mercyhealth in Janesville.
Weckerly, owner of Morningstar Media Group and Morningstar Interactive (which did business as Invironments Magazine), sent marketing invoices to be approved by Bortner and received the payments from Mercyhealth.
Weckerly then paid Bortner through cash or checks. In return, Bortner used Weckerly's business as the primary marketing agency for Mercyhealth.
Bortner, to disguise the true nature of the kickback payments, created a fake company WeInspire LLC. During the scheme, Weckerly paid Bortner over $3,000,000, including over $1,000,000 in cash and more than $2,000,000 through at least 103 checks.
When the Internal Revenue Service began an audit of Bortner's tax returns in May 2019, Weckerly provided her an IRS Form 1099 for WeInspire, that claimed to include her total compensation from Invironments Magazine.
However, according to the U.S. Attorney, Weckerly only included the monetary total of the checks written to WeInspire and did not include the cash payments to Bortner. In the months after an interview with the IRS Revenue Agent, Weckerly continued sending kickback payments to Bortner.
Weckerly pled guilty to the charges in November. His prison sentence will be followed by six months of home confinement and two years and six months of supervised release.
Bortner was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison last month after she pled guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion charges in September.