Sycamore Baseball finishes third in state

JOLIET, IL
Both teams were strong on the hill Saturday.
Sycamore pitchers allowed just four hits to Effingham.
Matthew Rosado got the win for Sycamore.
The righthander lasted four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out seven.
Lucas Winburn threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
John Harper took the loss for the Hearts.
The pitcher lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits and one run while walking one.
Owen Piazza started the game for Sycamore.
The righty allowed three hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Josh McDevitt started the game for Effingham, the righthander surrendered one run on five hits over eight innings, striking out 14 and walking one.
It was a 1-1 game headed into the ninth inning when a wild pitch allowed Will Klumpp to score and Sycamore taking home the third place trophy.
The town of Sycamore welcomed home the Spartans on Saturday afternoon with a police escort back to the school and a celebration that followed.