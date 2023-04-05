Switching to electric puts you on the road toward helping the environment

In order to curb the worst effects of climate change, we need to drastically reduce fossil fuel use across the globe. One way to do this– switching from gas guzzling vehicles to electric ones.
The switch isn't as simple as it sounds, so here are some of the pros and cons of going electric.
The biggest difference, of course, is plugging your car in rather than going around the corner to fill up. You have to figure out which type of charger works best for your vehicle and where you charge up most frequently. It may take up to 8 hours to fully charge your car at home. There are fast chargers that can complete the charge within 30 minutes.
Most vehicles have maps to show where charging stations are located. While not nearly as convenient as the amount of gas stations across the country, you at least have some idea of your range and where you need to charge while on a road trip. Plan your route around a pit stop or a quick lunch while the vehicle charges. If you’re worried about security, the plug locks into the car while charging, so no one can rudely unplug you as you charge up.
According to Niam Sabir, the import director at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, the cost difference between gas and electric vehicles is growing closer.
"[With] most manufacturers, they're fighting right now to make it closer to the gas-powered engine. But before at the beginning, when they first start coming out, they were like five to $10,000 difference" says Sabir.
One thing you’ll see right away: how much cheaper it is to charge up versus gas up. You may only pay 13 cents per kilowatt hour to charge, versus closer to 4 dollars per gallon based on current gas prices. Depending on the amount you drive, the amount of time charging, etc., very rough math yields about $50 to charge the car once a week or once a month, versus spending that amount to fill up on gas multiple times per week or many times per month.
Maintenance costs are a lot lower, as you don’t have to worry about oil changes. You do have to keep up with battery inspections every 10,000 miles.
Electric vehicles can handle the snow of the Midwest, since manufacturers test the vehicles in the worst of these elements, according to Sabir.
Just like your car battery may suffer in the harsh cold, your electric vehicle battery can be just as adversely affected. The car's range may go down or you could find yourself charging the battery more often. There are greater demands on the climate control in the vehicle, putting further strain on the battery.
If you’re worried about losing the power or the thrill of putting the pedal to the metal with a powerful gas engine, there are plenty of models that can hit 60 mph in 3-6 seconds.
In the end, an electric vehicle’s cost is higher, and you have to plan around long charging times at home or limited fast charging stations in your town. There aren't nearly as many convenient options to charge as there are gas stations on every corner. Making the bigger batteries can be harsh on the environment (that said, any manufacturing process on any vehicle, gas or electric, may not be environmentally friendly).
The lack of fossil fuel usage greater helps the climate and curbing the worst of global warming. It's also cheaper to charge up and maintain the vehicle, which likely has you coming out ahead despite the higher cost.
As with any vehicle purchase, you have to do your research first. Make sure your vehicle qualifies for tax incentives and remember you may not see those tax savings until the following year. If you want to make the switch, plan ahead. Most electric vehicles are currently made to order, so you may have to wait several months before you get yours.