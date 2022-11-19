Switching gears from frigid to seasonable in the coming week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Frigid temperatures continue overnight and into tomorrow morning before we switch gears to some warmer conditions into the holiday week ahead.
Bundle up if you have any late-night plans tonight as very cold air sweeps in tonight. Temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight with a breezy westerly wind making wind chill values will fall into the low single digits to 5 degrees below zero.
Waking up Sunday morning temperatures will be right around the mid-teens or even lower. Highs will sit in the 30s for the day with plentiful sunshine however we still keep the westerly winds which will keep our feels like temperatures in the teens to 20 degrees.
Dry and warmer weather settles in for the start of the holiday forecast. Monday sunshine returns with a few clouds interfering by the afternoon hours. Temperatures for the day will feel warmer than usual sitting in the low 40s.
A high-pressure system sits to our south for Tuesday and Wednesday which helps usher in warmer more seasonable conditions, both Tuesday and Wednesday sees temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Keep an eye to the forecast this coming week as there is potential to see some mixed precipitation for Thanksgiving Day and into Friday as well.