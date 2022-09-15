Suspects in Wisconsin man's murder in Rockford charged

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WREX) — The two people accused of killing an Altoona, Wis. man in Rockford have both been charged with first degree intentional homicide.
Brandon Gaston, of Rockford, and Tracey Clark, of Eau Claire, Wis., are also charged with hiding a corpse. There is an increased penalty because the victim was an elderly adult.
Our sister station, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, Wis., obtained the criminal complaint.
The court documents say Schattie's body was found wrapped in tarp with cuts and burns. His dentures were found in the tarp, which had his name stamped to them. His identity was confirmed with fingerprints.
On April 14, a search warrant was executed on Schattie's Altoona, Wis. home, where police found Clark. When interviewed by police, Clark said she would never kill Schattie and that he was her best friend.
Gaston had been arrested on April 8 in Dane County, Wis. for having marijuana in his car.
During a phone call on April 9, Gaston told Clark that there was concern she might "crack under pressure" and told her not to worry about getting muddy in regards to "dumping the head."
He also told her to "move quick and get away from it." This phone call was recorded from the Dane County Jail and reviewed by officers.
During the search of the Schattie's home, investigators found a letter from March that said Schattie was changing his annuity beneficiary to Clark, as well as a knife that looked similar to the one found with Schattie's body.
Investigators also later learned that Schattie and Clark both owned that home.
When determining where for Clark and Gaston were in late March and early April, investigators determined Schattie was still alive on March 28 because he spoke with his financial advisor about total liquidation of all of his financial accounts. The rest of the timeline in the criminal complaint made no mention of Schattie being found.
His cause of death was reported as undetermined because of the condition of his body.
Gaston is due in court Friday for an initial appearance. Clark is scheduled to appear next week.