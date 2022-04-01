Suspect in Tammy Tracey murder released after judge lowers bond

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man accused of the 1987 murder of Tammy Tracey in Winnebago County has been released on bail.
Court records show the bond for Jesse Smith was lowered from $5 million down to $50,000. Smith paid the $5,000 and was released with additional conditions.
13 WREX has reached out to Smith's lawyers to find out what those additional conditions are as well as to find out why the bond was lowered, but we have not heard back at this time.
Smith was taken into custody in Albany, Georgia in November 2020. A day after his arrest, Smith waived his right to an extradition hearing and was brought back to Illinois.
Smith faces first-degree murder charges for the 1987 murder of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey. Tracey's disappearance launched a massive search to find her.
A year later, her remains were discovered at the Sugar River Forest Preserve by a bird watcher.
"I thought once Tammy was found that it was gonna be cut and dried and they would bring this person to justice," Linda Tracey told 13 WREX back in May of 2020.
13 WREX produced a special report on the mystery of Tammy's death on the 33-year anniversary of her disappearance. At the time, investigators from Rockford Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said they knew who the killer was, but didn't have enough evidence to bring the person to justice.
"They always said that it was somebody that she knew because, she just wouldn't go with anybody. She just wouldn't," Linda Tracey told us. "I have to see this person punished and know why he did it before, you know, I die."
Court records show Smith's next court appearance is scheduled for May 2022.