Suspect in CherryVale Mall murder arrested in Georgia

CHERRY VALLEY -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Cherry Valley Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in April.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Detective Bureau lead an investigation and identified 25-year-old Chicago resident Elijah Lucena as a suspect.
During the early morning hours of Friday, June 17, Fairburn Police Department officers in Georgia stopped a vehicle.
During the traffic stop, the male passenger was uncooperative with officers and provided false names.
The male passenger was then arrested for Obstructing a Peace Officer.
Fingerprints obtained during the booking process revealed that the male passenger was Lucena.
The original incident happened on April 2 around 7:10 p.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Macy's department store.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive man near a car suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Prior to arriving on the scene, neither the car or the subject were located.
An initial investigation showed that the event appeared to be a targeted attack.