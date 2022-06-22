 Skip to main content
Suspect in CherryVale Mall murder arrested in Georgia

  • Updated
CherryVale mall shooting one

CHERRY VALLEY -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Cherry Valley Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in April. 

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Detective Bureau lead an investigation and identified 25-year-old Chicago resident Elijah Lucena as a suspect.

During the early morning hours of Friday, June 17, Fairburn Police Department officers in Georgia stopped a vehicle. 

During the traffic stop, the male passenger was uncooperative with officers and provided false names.

The male passenger was then arrested for Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Fingerprints obtained during the booking process revealed that the male passenger was Lucena. 

The original incident happened on April 2 around 7:10 p.m. 

Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Macy's department store.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive man near a car suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Prior to arriving on the scene, neither the car or the subject were located. 

An initial investigation showed that the event appeared to be a targeted attack.

