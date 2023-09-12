Sunshine will make an appearance before showers and storms roll through

Cloud cover makes more for sunshine this afternoon before showers and storms roll through into the evening and overnight hours.
Cloud cover will make room for some sunshine throughout the day as we stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60's, potentially hitting the low 70's.
A cold front will approach later today bringing showers and storms into northern Illinois. this activity is expected into the late evening mainly after 7 p.m. Downpours are expected within the storms.
Conditions will dry out into early Wednesday morning as sunshine also returns tomorrow. Sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week as the weather stays dry.
There are little to no chances for rain moving forward with the sun taking over. Temperatures will slowly climb into the middle 70's and potentially close to the 80's into next week.