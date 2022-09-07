Sunshine takes through the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and warm temperatures take us through the rest of this week before showers and much cooler weather arrives.
The rest of our Wednesday will feature quiet and pleasant weather. As the sun begins to set, temperatures will drop into the lower 60's overnight. Patchy fog will likely develop once again overnight into the early morning of Thursday.
You may run into some fog during the morning commute, give yourself some extra time and take caution when headed out. Any fog will clear out as the sun begins to rise.
The weather stays sunny and warm for both Thursday and Friday. The middle 80's are expected with lots of sunshine as conditions stay dry.
Heading into the weekend, sunshine and lower 80's will take over most of our Saturday as a majority of the day will stay dry. A cold front will approach northern Illinois bringing our next rain chance into late Saturday night. Showers are expected to stick around into Sunday as this cold front will also bring chilly temperatures.
Sunday's forecast highs will only reach the upper 60's as we get a good taste of fall through the second half of the weekend. Showers will linger into Monday as well with afternoon highs remaining in the upper 60's.
By next Tuesday, we may finally be back into the lower 70's as we'll slowly warm through the extended forecast.