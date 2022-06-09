Sunshine takes over Thursday before rain returns yet again

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a foggy start for some, Thursday will feature lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures before another chance for rain returns.
Foggy to sunny:
A Dense fog Advisory is in effect for counties along the Stateline with dense fog developing early. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times.
Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry counties will see the advisory expire at 8 a.m. For Green, Rock, and Walworth counties into southern Wisconsin, the advisory expires at 9 a.m.
As the sun continues to rise, our temperatures will warm. Sunny skies will take us through our Thursday with forecast highs set to reach into the upper 70's.
Dry conditions remain through tonight even as some cloud cover will build back in. Chances for rain return into Friday.
More rain?:
Heading into the end of the week, mostly cloudy skies will be noticed early on Friday. Chances for rain do return into the afternoon.
Some showers may reach portions of our southern counties in the morning hours with some dry time expected into the early afternoon. Another round of scattered showers may spill over into the area through the afternoon and into the early evening.
Some models have showers dry out before they reach us, so stay tuned to the for more details on Friday's rain chance.
Weekend:
Lots of sunshine returns for the weekend with warmer temperatures. We'll climb into the upper 70's for both Saturday and Sunday with a low chance for some spotty showers to bubble up.
Most of the weekend will stay dry. Temperatures will soar into the 80's then lower 90's for most of next week with sunshine sticking around.