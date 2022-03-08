Sunshine takes over as conditions stay dry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a snowy start to the week, we get a break from any activity as sunshine takes over through Wednesday.
Dry and sunny:
Our Tuesday is off to a cold start as temperatures have dropped into the upper teens if not the lower 20's. You might want to bundle up heading out the door before temperatures slowly warm. By the afternoon, our highs are expected to break 40 degrees.
Slightly breezy conditions may also be noticed with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Dry weather sticks around into the evening and overnight hours as clouds will slowly start to build in. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as overnight lows drop into the middle 20's.
We can 'copy and paste' today's forecast for Wednesday. Sunshine will continue to dominate as temperatures will climb into the upper 30's.
The weather stays quiet through Wednesday night and much of Thursday before another system reaches us, bringing snow.
Snowy and cold:
The dry weather comes to an end once we get to Thursday evening with snow showers expected to reach the Stateline.
Snow will begin late into Thursday with snow showers expected overnight, spilling over into Friday morning. This will be our next chance to see accumulating snow, but totals still look murky as this event is still a few days out.
After the snow arrives, temperatures will drop with highs only reaching the middle 20's for Saturday. We don't stay cold for long as temperatures climb into next week.