Sunshine takes over ahead of a warmup

Sunshine as chilly temperatures dominate before midweek warm up with showers expected by Thursday.
Tuesday morning is off to a chilly start. Temperatures have dropped into the teens, with wind chills near the single digits for some. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle 30's.
Despite the chilly weather, we'll see plenty of sunshine today as dry conditions settle in through today and even tomorrow. Winds will stay mostly calm with breezy conditions return into tomorrow.
Temperatures tonight will fall back into the teens as we jump into the upper 40's by Wednesday afternoon. Cloud cover will also increase throughout the day tomorrow. Winds will gust near 25 MPH. Thursday will bring us closer to the lower 50's once again.
Our next system will arrive overnight, into Thursday morning. Soaking showers are likely into the afternoon and evening as the rain really builds in. These showers will linger into the morning on Friday.
Temperatures will drop as this system moves in leading to a chance of a rain/snow mix into Friday morning, some may just see brief snow showers.
With the latter half of Friday drying out, bitter cold conditions take over. Wind chill values will drop to the single digits overnight and only climb into the teens by Saturday afternoon as temperatures themselves will struggle to break into the lower 30's.
After the coldest day of the stretch passes, we jump back into the upper 30's and lower 40's by Monday.
The first day of Spring kicks off next Monday and brings some hopeful weather. The lower 50's settle in through the extended forecast as some sunshine and active weather may also return.