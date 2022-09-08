Sunshine sticks around before rain and cooler temperatures return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The rest of the week remains sunny with changes coming this weekend including chances for rain along with cooler temperatures.
The weather we saw for our Thursday will follow us into the Friday. The middle 80's with lots of sunshine will take us through Friday providing great weather for City Market and Friday night football.
Most of Saturday will also stay dry with lots of sunshine early on. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80's with a cold front approaching late Saturday night. This front will bring us our next chance for rain along with much cooler temperatures.
Saturday night into Sunday showers and a few weaker thunderstorms will move through bringing us a gloomy end to our weekend. Showers will linger into Monday as temperatures remain into the upper 60's for both Sunday and Monday.
By Tuesday, most of the rain will move out as temperatures reach back into the lower 70's. The rest of next week will feature sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as we may climb back into the lower 80's.