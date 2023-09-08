Sunshine soon takes over as temperatures warm

Friday stays cooler with cloud cover slowly returning as temperatures will warm into the weekend. Chances for rain look to kick off the next week.
A few clouds stick around with sunshine taking over later into our Friday. Afternoon highs will stay comfortable and reach back into the lower 70's. Today will still bring on that fall-like feeling.
Later tonight, mostly clear skies are expected and overnights into the upper 40's for a chilly night.
Although Saturday will be off to a chilly start, temperatures will warm up into the upper 70's by the afternoon bringing us into near average. Sunday's temperatures will reach 78° which is exactly where we want to be for this time of year.
We drop below average into early next week with a cold front moving through. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60's as we also see a chance for rain.
Showers may join us as early as Sunday night with showers expected into Monday. This activity may linger into early Tuesday morning before exiting with most of next week trending dry.