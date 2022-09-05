Sunshine slowly returns this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Stubborn clouds leave by the middle of the week, providing a long does of sunshine. Cloudy and potentially rainy weather may not wait long before returning.
The cloud cover clears out briefly tonight, but we may not be able to tell. Patches of fog develop under the calm and clearer conditions. Temperatures cool into the upper 50s.
Tuesday sees cloud cover build back up again, with a chance for scattered sprinkles. The weather may look at lot like this past Sunday's. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 70s.
By Wednesday, high pressure helps clear out the clouds. With the added sunshine, temperatures heat back up into the low 80s. Thursday and Friday hold onto this weather, so look for a sunny and warm end to the week.
The weekend features a cold front coming through. Saturday stays somewhat warm and right around 80 degrees. There is a slight chance for rain late in the day. Sunday has a better chance for scattered showers, while temperatures cool to the low 70s. Drier and comfortable weather in the 70s looks to resume next week.