Sunshine returns today with more rain on the way

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Much quieter and sunny weather returns for Tuesday before rain moves in for the middle of the week.
Brief break:
After a stormy night, Tuesday will be much quieter as most of the day stays dry. Early this morning, you'll notice cloud cover early with a low chance for a brief drizzle.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 70's this afternoon as cloud cover begins to break up. Sunshine will return later today for a pleasant afternoon.
Dry conditions will take us into tonight with cloud cover slowly increasing. Chances for showers also return early into Wednesday.
Soggy Wednesday:
Showers are expected to bubble up into early Wednesday. They will become scattered to more widespread as we head through the morning.
Tomorrow morning may bring some soaking showers with a chance for some thunderstorms into the afternoon. As of this morning, there is no severe potential for our area but stay tuned for the forecast for any updates.
Wednesday evening is trending to stay dry as we'll see another brief break from any rain with sun returning into Thursday along with the upper 70's.
Thursday and beyond:
Sunshine and the upper 70's take over for Thursday. We get a brief break from any rain before it creeps back into the area late Thursday early into Friday morning.
Chances for rain increase through the morning and early afternoon. The activity will slowly exit into the evening as we dry off for the weekend.
Sunshine will take over for the weekend as temperatures slowly warm. Forecast highs for both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the middle 70's. The 80's and even lower 90's returning into early next week as conditions remain dry.