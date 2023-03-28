Sunshine returns today before a chance for snow arrives

With one more quiet day, active weather returns for the rest of the week first bringing us snow showers into Wednesday morning.
Tuesday morning brings another calm start with a few clouds cover head. Temperatures have dropped into the middle to upper 20's.
Cloud cover will exit allowing plenty of sunshine to take over this afternoon. Afternoon highs will also reach into the upper 40's, lower 50's for some. Soak in the sun as cloud cover will begin to move back in overnight.
A cold front will sweep through northern Illinois Wednesday morning bringing with it cooler temperatures and snow showers for the morning commute. Snow showers will move in around 7 a.m. bringing snow during the commute and may lead to a drop in visibility and even some slushy roads.
An inch or less is possible with the showers as they will exit by 11 a.m. As the snow moves out, it will also take cloud cover with it. Some sunshine may return into the afternoon on Wednesday as temperatures climb into just the upper 30's.
Thursday will be start off with some sunshine as warmer air quickly moves back in. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 50's as rain showers also join us into the afternoon and evening with a warm front approaching the area.
Rain showers will follow us into the morning on Friday, a few thunderstorms may be imbedded with the rain. A cold front will move through Friday bringing us a potential for stronger storms.
This potential looks to arrive into the afternoon and evening but the area of the highest chances has shifted slightly to the west. However, areas to the west of I-39 still fall under the chance for strong storms. All threats are still in play including hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.
Temperatures will also climb into the middle 60's as this potential for severe weather moves in. Stay tuned to the forecast we bring you updates.