Sunshine returns to the forecast for a bit before showers return later in the week

Sunshine provides little warmth this afternoon, we gradually warm back up by the end of the week with the chance of showers returning to the forecast.
Sunshine returned in full force today as temperatures remain quite chilly for March standards. They will settle into the low to mid 30s this afternoon with a light breeze making it feel like the upper teens to low 20s today!!
We stay cool tonight with temperatures dropping into the teens with clear skies, warmer conditions return slowly for Wednesday as temperatures get into the mid to upper 40s for the day with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Our next system moves in Thursday morning with soaking showers throughout the day, despite the soggy conditions temperatures could get close to 50 degrees! Breezy conditions return into the day on Thursday and into Friday.
Light showers will linger into the morning on Friday. Warm temperatures are going to be short lived as they drop back into the mid to upper 30s for Friday. This could lead to chances of a rain/snow mix into Friday morning, although some may just see brief snow showers.
With the latter half of Friday drying out, bitter cold conditions take over. Wind chill values will drop to the single digits overnight and only climb into the teens by Saturday afternoon as temperatures themselves will struggle to break into the lower 30's.
After the coldest day of the stretch passes, we jump back into the upper 30's and lower 40's by Monday.
The first day of Spring kicks off next Monday and brings some hopeful weather. The lower 50's settle in through the extended forecast as some sunshine and active weather may also return.